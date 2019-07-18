ANAMBRA State emerged the champions in the junior and senior students’ competitions organised by All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS.

The Quiz and Essay competitions took place in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

ANCOPSS held their 2019 National Congress in Sokoto on July 8 and staged the event on the sidelines of the congress.

A statement released by the Anambra State Information Commissioner, C Don Adinuba, said the state presented strong team at the national competition and placed first and third in the junior and senior categories.

It added that a student from Queen of the Rosary College, QRC, Onitsha, Miss Ikwelugo Chiamaka Favour, was adjudged first in the junior quiz competition category.

According to the statement, another student from Maria Regina Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Nnewi, Miss Obaa Mary Queen, was placed third in Essay writing in the senior category.

BE

– July 16, 2019 @ 16:33 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)