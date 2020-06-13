A female teacher from Community Model Primary School, Ojoto, Anambra State, Chizoba Ibe, has received an award for emerging as the best 2017 HIV/AIDS trainer.

The award was presented to her by the Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, on June 11, in her office at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat, Awka.

Prof. Omenugha said the recipient was found to be the best master trainer among 30 participants that took part from the South East.

She noted that the HIV/AIDS training programme competition was organised by Sustainable Development Goals/National Teacher’s Institute SDGs/NTI from April 16 to April 20, 2018 in Enugu.

The commissioner pointed out that the 30 teachers, who participated in the exercise, were all mandated to re-train 15 more teachers in their various communities.

She added that Ibe carried out her step-down training at St. Barnabas Primary School, Ojoto by training 30 head teachers and other teachers from some schools in the state.

Prof. Omenugha congratulated the award recipient for being a good ambassador, who made the state proud.

The commissioner, then, urged her to intensify her hard work to remain the best among her contemporaries.

In her response, Ibe thanked SDGs/NTI for organising the programme that was a platform for her to showcase her talent.

She also hailed the commissioner for the award, while promising to always do her best to make Anambra state proud.

As part of the event there was presentation of a plaque, a pressing iron and a cheque for N10, 000 to the award winner by Prof. Omenugha.

