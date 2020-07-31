THE All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom (UK) chapter has appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to do `the needful’ and save Nigerian students on its scholarship scheme abroad from deportation.

The group, which made the appeal in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Jacob Ogunseye, on Friday in Abuja, urged the commission to move swiftly and stop the situation embarrassing the country.

Ogunseye said the appeal followed series of complaints by 2018 and 2019 UK scholarship beneficiaries of the NDDC bothering on non-payment of their school fees.

“The APC UK appeals to the NDDC to respond swiftly to the students in the United Kingdom who are currently on one programme or the other and presently facing deportation threats,” he said.

He said that the situation was not only embarrassing, but also not in tandem with the principles of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.

He said it was unfortunate that a commission highly funded by the Federal Government like the NDDC could ignore students under its scholarship scheme in a foreign country, in addition to having difficulty accounting for monies it had spent.

Ogunseye, therefore, appealed to President Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Godswill Akpabio, to rise to the challenge and ensure that the issue was resolved as soon as possible.

He quoted Mr Ade Omole the chapter’s leader as saying that the President Buhari-led APC administration had put Nigeria on the pedestal of growth and should be supported and encouraged by all.

“President Buhari’s administration has put Nigeria on the path where the country can advance its growth, the administration should therefore be supported and encouraged in the interest of all,” Omole said.

He stressed that anything that could bring the country into disrepute and embarrassment before the international community should be avoided as much as possible.(NAN)

– Jul. 31, 2020 @ 16:25 GMT |

