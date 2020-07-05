THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to the Federal Government to provide conductive macroeconomic environment to tackle drug abuse among the youth.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the appeal, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Sunday.

Ogunyemi noted that some of the youth involved in drug abuse were pushed to it due to lack of jobs after leaving school.

He also attributed drug abuse to lack of parental care and conducive macroeconomic environment.

“Some of these youths do not have supporting environment to operate, including their homes.

“The Federal Government needs to make the macroeconomic environment more conducive for them so as to tackle unemployment and other factors resulting in frustration and taking to drugs,” he said.

The ASUU president also urged the Federal Government to care more for the youth through the fashioning out and implementation of effective policy for them.

According to him, there is the need for the Federal Government to develop the political will to implement policies that will bring the youth out of criminal activities.

Ogunyemi said that the home should be engaged, as educating parents could also help in checking the problem of drug abuse.

