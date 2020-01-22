THE Atlantic Hall School is set to launch an N2-billion fundraising initiative as part of the activities lined up to mark the 30th anniversary of its establishment.

According to a statement by the school, on February 1, distinguished men and women will assemble to give back to the school which nurtured the foundation of their success.

The school was founded in 1990 on the vision of five women namely Chief Mrs. Taiwo Taiwo, Mrs. Eniola Fadayomi, Lady Gbeminiyi Smith, Dr. Kehinde.O. Dina and Mrs. Olabisi Towry Coker, as well as other like-minded trustees.

The institution has over the years produced trailblazers, inventors, care givers, educators, administrators, entertainers, and all-round achievers at the highest level of society both at home and abroad.

It is against this background that Atlantic Hall School’s alumni will also embark on a five-year transformational agenda titled “Charting a new path”; an agenda driven by the notion “what got us here won’t get us there”.

The activities marking the event are the unveiling of the Transformational Agenda, showcasing of the Ambassadors of the Decade, an anniversary gala finale and presentation of honorary awards to distinguished members of the alumni.

The fund raiser’s school target are N300 million Atlantic Hall Endowment Fund, N200 million Solar Power Initiative and the new N1.65 billion Multi-Purpose Hall for the school.

In a bid to successfully achieve its set agenda for the 30th anniversary, the school’s management has invited prospective partners to support its vision by participating and donating generously to the course.

Meanwhile, proud of its record in 30 years, the Atlantic Hall School will next week unveil 10 ambassadors for the new decade. The flag bearers are men and women, who have demonstrated exceptional skills and merit the honour.

The deserving honorees are Kemi Adetiba, an award-winning Music video director and Filmmaker; Omilola Oshikoya, founder of Omilola Oshikoya International, a life and finance coaching company; Seye Ogunlewe, track and field sprinter, once Nigeria’s fastest man, who represented the country at the 2016 Olympics; Mark Okoye, a finance professional, and Donna Ogunnaike, an energy law expert.

Others are Amaka Osakwe, founder of the fashion label Maki-Oh; Matthew Otubu, youth councillor for Newcastle City Council; Ijeoma Balogun, an award-winning journalist and relationship builder; Damilola Ogunbiyi, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy For All and Damola Ladejobi, a UK trained lawyer.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will grace the occasion as special guest of honour.

