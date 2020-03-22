Be a transformational leader – Archbishop Valerian Okeke

VALERIAN Okeke, Catholic archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan of Onitsha ecclesiastical province, has urged young graduands of Blessed Iwene Tansi Major Seminary, Onitsha, to be transformational leaders as they go into the wider world.

While delivering his keynote address during the 6th Convocation ceremony of the theological institution exhorted the 2019 graduands of the Seminary that the vocation to the priesthood is a gift and a call to be a transformational leader.

The Archbishop noted that transformational leader adds values and seeks for excellence. Excellence is no match to branding and packaging. While branding and packaging limits itself to more of externals. Excellence seeks for the finest and highest quality of things, he said.

According to him, key ingredients of transformational leadership are knowledge and deep sense of service. When a leader stops knowing, he starts dying and become useless. A leader of an institution remains relevant, effective and efficient as long as that leader offers great values.

The Convocation ceremony attracted people from all walks of life including the families and friends of graduands. Present at the occasion were Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah (Bishop of Sokoto diocese,) Rev. Professor Peter Damian Akpunonu, Professor Cyril Chukwudi Dim, (Professor of Obstetrics and gynaecology) the convocation paper presenter and host of other distinguished academic personnel from universities in and around the state.

