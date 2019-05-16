A bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of Federal University of Technology Auchi, Edo, on Wednesday passed third reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill which was sponsored by Rep Johnson Oghuma (APC Edo) passed at Wednesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the provisions of the bill, the Oghuma said the piece of legislation is aimed at upgrading Federal Polytechnic Auchi to a Federal University of Technology.

The Lawmaker expressed optimism that the bill will receive presidential assent before the 8th National Assembly winds up.

He said that one of the objective of the university was to encourage the advancement of learning among all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex, or political convention.

“The university will produce socially matured technologists with capabilities not only to understand the technology need of Nigeria as a nation but also to exploit existing technological infrastructure and improve on them to develop new ones,” Oghuma said.

The lawmaker said that the university would be supervised by the Federal Ministry of Education through the National University Commission (NUC)

The NUC, he said “shall be responsible for approving and regulating all academic programmes ran by the university , to ensure compliance and provide funds for academic and research programmes, infrastructure and renumeration of employees.”

He said that the the institution will bring about quality change in Technology education as it would focus on practical teaching and learning innovations. (NAN)

