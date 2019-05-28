A bill for a law to establish the Sokoto state Board,, for Female Education on Tuesday passed the second reading at the state House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development followed a motion by the Assembly majority leader, Alhaji Garba Bello, after a letter presented to the House from Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

Tambuwal said that the bill was important for the development of the state, as it seeks to ensure improvement of girl-child education.

He added that the bill consideration would definitely promote and upgrade female education in the state.

The majority leader in a motion, added that the bill is timely as it will stand to improve the standard of female education in order to certify the global setup.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the plenary, said that the bill be read the second time,and referred to the Assembly committee for scrutiny and further recommendations.

In another development the Assembly had considered the report of its committee on local government and community development for the 2019 budget proposal of LGA’s in the state.

Presenting the report, the Committee Chairman, Alhaji Habibu Modachi, said that the committee did not reduce or add a Kobo out of the local government’s proposal.

He said that the committee recommended that capital projects should have project description and location in all subsequent budget proposals of the councils and should be corrected in the present one.

“That LGA’s should find ways of blocking the leakages and councils may employed the services of consultants in this regard.

“That there should be proper verification of local government staff and the council should explore more sources of revenue in order to improve their revenue base.

“Hence forth all the LG councils in the state should send their quarterly expenditure return to the state Assembly for oversight function and law and bye-law on IGR should be reviewed to conform with present reality,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker said the recommendations of the committee are considered and remain part of the report, as the members unanimously accepted it in a voice vote.

