Borno government on Thursday pledged to assist the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in tackling the problem of water scarcity in the institution.

Gov. Babagana Zulum made the pledged at the foundation laying ceremony of 20 housing units being constructed by the state government at the university.

Zulum observed that water scarcity was a major challenge bedevilling the university, adding that the state government would undertake water projects to address the problem.

“I want you to take note that the university is my community. Potable water supply is one of the major problems in the university.

“The Ministry of Water Resources should liaise with the Works Department of the university to see how the state government could support in terms of having potable water in the university,” he said.

Zulum directed the state’s Ministry of Works to construct boreholes and ensure work of high quality at the housing project.

The governor also inspected ongoing work at the newly established Skill Acquisition Center, Muna and Borno State University.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum, until his election as a governor, was a Professor of Irrigation Engineering at the university. (NAN)

– Aug. 1, 2019 19:42 GMT |

