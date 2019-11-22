THE Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has donated 1,000 books to pupils of his alma matter, Unguwar Sarki Musulmi LEA Primary School Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Buratai, who began his search for education from the school in 1967, had remodelled and furnished the primary school to enhance teaching and learning.

The LEA primary school was established in 1953, and Buratai said his intervention was to reawaken the reading culture among pupils of the school.

Buratai, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Farouq Yahya, noted that the school was in a deplorable condition before the renovation.

He said “reading is very important to students, it is in furtherance of that and as a teacher having known the essence of learning, donated about 1000 copies of this book titled; The Legend of Buratai, to the school.”

He urged other Nigerians to also remember and support the schools they passed through, “so that we can also go and give back to the system which have made us.

Buratai said that the intervention was also “to kick start and reawaken us to the culture of reading.”

The Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Saadatu Umar commended Buratai for renovating the school, furnishing it and providing it with relevant books.

Mrs Umar urged well meaning Nigerians to always give back to the schools that made them, in order to help others to grow.

She gave the assurance that the school management would maintain the structure and improve on the teaching methodology to make the environment conducive for learning.

“We are assuring you that we shall make judicious use of the books and follow the lessons in it,” Mrs Umar stressed.

