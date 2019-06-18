STEPHEN Odey, the Executive Chairmanof the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (CR-SUBEB), says he will consolidate on the board’s achievements in the last four years.

Odey said this on Tuesday in Calabar when he formally resssumed office for a second term following his reappointment by Gov. Ben Ayade.

He said he would continue with his rescue mission in the basic education sector of the state.

“This is the time to consolidate on our achievements in the past four years. The governor is very passionate about basic education which is the foundation for socio-economic development of the state.

“This time, I am going to be on a speed lane than ever before. For me to achieve success in this second tenure, I am going to make some changes in SUBEB,” he said.

The chairman said he would work with only loyal, committed and honest staff in his second term.

“I need to work with committed, loyal and honest staff. There is no going to be discrimination; it is going to be work as usual with total commitment and absolute loyalty.

“I do not claim to know all but I don’t like to work with people who are dishonest, ‘’ he said.

According to Odey, the board’s numerous reforms in the past four years had put Cross River ahead of other states of the federation in the development of the basic education sector.

He, however, regretted that some disgruntled teachers had been part of the challenges facing the board and vowed to continue the reforms until basic education sector was fully sanitised in the state.

“One of the greatest challenges I have is that a lot of teachers do not want the right thing to be done.

“Some of them that were dismissed for having fake NCE and degree certificates have come back to claim that they have remedied their papers.

“But I doubt their claims. I am ready to re-verify their claims before reabsorbing them.

“I am going to sit down with the teachers and tell them that they must do the right thing. I must re-orientate the teachers to see that they do the right thing, ‘’ he added.

Speaking, the Director of Administration in the board, Mr Emmanuel Ojong, said the management was ready to work with the chairman to improve on the recorded achievements of the board.

“We thank the governor for bringing you back and we promise to work with you to achieve the mandate of SUBEB,‘’ Ojong said.

