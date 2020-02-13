THE Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (FCT Chapter) has advised Nigerian students to make the right career choices so that they can be relevant in society.

Mr Otaru Joseph, President of the FCT chapter of the institute, gave the advice at the 2020 Career Day event organised by Government Day Secondary School, Wuse 2, on Thursday.

He noted that the right career choices would make the students fulfilled in their chosen profession.

He said the institute had observed that quantity surveying was not a popular course, hence the need to educate the younger generation.

“I want to encourage the younger ones to follow their dreams and also study quantity surveying as opportunities abound.

“What most of them know at this level is the law, medicine, engineering, accounting while very little is known about quantity surveying.

“This is why we have taken it upon ourselves, as leaders in the profession, to organise programmes like this so that they can be properly informed.

“It is also to add value to their knowledge to eliminate quacks in the construction industry,” he said.

Mr Akor Joseph, the principal of the school, expressed appreciation to the institute for celebrating the day with the students, saying it was first of its kind.

He called on parents to desist from forcing career choices on their children as such decisions could limit their accomplishments in life.

Ms. Favour Ifeanyiuche, a senior secondary school one student, who declared interest in studying quantity surveying, appreciated the institute for educating them on the right career choices.

She called on other students to make their career choices on time and follow what they desired to become in the future.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also featured the donation of exercise books to the students by the institute. (NAN)

– Feb. 13, 2020 @ 19:39 GMT |

