A student of Girls Secondary School, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu State, Miss Chidiogo Jane Onoh, has emerged the overall winner of the maiden edition of the essay writing competition of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE.

In a letter to the principal of the school, Alex Ayoola Okoh, director-general of BPE, stated that Onoh’s entry in the essay writing competition titled: The Reason for Government Reforms and Privatization of Public Enterprises, “was adjudged the best by the Bureau’s team of evaluators”.

Okoh congratulated the student for emerging the overall winner in the country as well as the school for producing the winner.

Consequently, he has invited Miss Onoh to the award ceremony scheduled to hold on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at BPE Main Conference Room, Abuja at 10am.

– Nov. 28, 2019 @ 19:12 GMT |

