OLORI Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomu land has given face masks and cartons of noodles to indigent children in Apomu community. The packages were well distributed to the children in their various suburbs and this received a great commendation by their parents and the entire community.

Olori Janet, who assured the gift package is not a one-off exercise, that it will be done intermittently, explained that she decided to reach out because of the plight of these children, especially at this season of COVID – 19.

She further said many families could not feed their children, following the effect of the Covid-19, which shut down economic activities.

“As we celebrate 2020 children day, we should remember children in need and put a smile on their faces. We should give them hope for a greater tomorrow,” she said.

Olori Afolabi also charged parents with their expected roles in keeping their children safe during this pandemic. She urged parents and caretakers to guide children about regular hand washing and social distancing.

She equally emphasized on regular preventive messages to reduce the spread of Covid 19.

Olori Janet also extended act of kindness to some blind children in Ekiti state, where she donated 100 facemasks to Government Special School of the Blind in Ikere Ekiti.

