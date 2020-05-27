GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has charged children to be good ambassadors of both the state and their families, by shunning evil vices capable of compromising their future.

Makinde gave the charge while felicitating with the children on the occasion of the 2020 Children’s Day celebration.

He said this in a statement by the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, and issued on Wednesday in Ibadan.

”As the world celebrates you today, I want you all to be good ambassadors of the state and your parents.

”I also urged you to shun evil vices and be of good behaviour so that you can have a brighter future.

“I felicitate with the children of Oyo State and children all over the world on this auspicious occasion of the Children’s Day celebration.

“Children’s Day is an event celebrated in many places across the world. The day is simply set to honour children and minors,” Makinde said.

He regretted that the present reality caused by the novel Coronavirus outbreak had impeded any funfair the State Government may have planned for the children.

“We sincerely love you, but in the face of the present situation of the Coronavirus in the country, it is impossible to gather for celebrations,”

“As we pray for God’s protection, may we all live to witness and celebrate the 2021 Children’s Day and beyond, in good health, peace, and progress in every area of our lives,” he prayed.

He reassured children of the State Government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise of a better and prosperous future, through free and quality education.

The governor however opined that the task of training up a child should not be left to the government alone.

He, therefore, called on parents to play significant roles in shaping the future of their children and wards. (NAN)

– May 27, 2020 @ 15:15 GMT |

