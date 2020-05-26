DIPO Olorunrinu, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has called for proper upbringing of children to guarantee their future as leaders.

Olorunrinu, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I in the Eight Lagos Assembly, made the plea in Lagos on Tuesday to announce the cancellation of his annual Children’s Day Celebration in FESTAC Town, Lagos on May 27.

The lawmaker in a statement, appealed to parents, guardians and all agencies responsible for the care of the Nigerian children to redouble efforts in child care.

The statement was entitled: “Cancellation of 2020 Children’s Day Event with Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu Due to COVID-19 Pandemic”.

Olorunrinu, who moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) few days to the expiration of his tenure, started the event in 2016 and continued after losing his second term election in 2019.

`Man proposes and God disposes. It’s rather a trying time all over the world and our nation now.

“We regret to announce the cancellation of our proposed 2020 Children’s Day event.

“Plans have been underway in making the event a laudable one for the children as usual. The FHA field on 23 Road, venue where the event is usually held, has been booked beforehand.

“This is so unusual, as this special event for children has been commemorated consistently with pomp and pageantry for the past four years while I was in office and after leaving the office,” he said.

He said there was need to double efforts to make life meaningful and worth living for children for them to be true leaders of tomorrow.

The former lawmaker, who wished the children a beautiful day and year ahead, urged them not to forget that they were special and future leaders of tomorrow and that they needed to dream high, be determined and focused.

“Children are blessings from God and they should be given maximum care and protection from all evils that can affect them, especially during this COVID-19 global pandemic,’’ he said.

Olorunrinu urged decision makers to come up with policies to tackle challenges facing Nigerian children to enhance their growth and development for them to contribute their quota toward nation building.

According to him, government should do more on children’s health, education and provision of basic amenities to enhance their welfare.

The World Children’s Day is celebrated annually on May 27. (NAN)

