GOV. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has urged parents not to relent in in giving their children sound training while staying at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The governor made the call in a statewide broadcast to mark this year’s Children’s Day celebration in Gusau on Wednesday.

Matawalle said education was a very essential aspect of children’s life and as leaders of tomorrow, they must be well trained to enable them to face the challenges ahead.

He said children everywhere in the world met challenges in life, ranging from health and education to other socio-economic issues.

The governor said that such challenges made his administration to give priority to children’s education and healthcare, to ensure better future for the state.

He also called on teachers to be committed to imparting into the children, both western and Islamic knowledge.

Matawalle further urged children to make good use of their current stay at home by committing themselves to their studies.

He admonished them to shun drug abuse and other social vices capable of destroying their future.

– May 27, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT /

