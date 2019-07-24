A cleric, Most Rev. Samuel Abidoye, has called on parents to ensure they invest in the education of their children, irrespective of gender.

Abidoye, who is the Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, made the call while speaking with newsmen at the 50th anniversary of C and S College, Ilorin.

He said that education was the best legacy parents could bequeath to their children.

He said that gone were the days when the education of girls “ended in the kitchen” and charged parents not to be selective about educating their children, they should educate both sexes.

He also appealed to youths to take their studies seriously and avoid being involved in fraudulent acts such as cultism, drug addiction, robbery and other social vices.

He also urged government to encourage religious tolerance in schools, to promote peace and unity among the youth, who were the future of the nation.

