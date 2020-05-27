CIVIL Liberties Organisation (CLO), an NGO, on Wednesday urged parents to inculcate morals in their children as the current stay-at-home order, meant to check the spread of COVD-19, lasted.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that parents need to complement the efforts of teachers in building the morals in the children while at home.

NAN reports that Ezekwueme spoke against the backdrop of the Children Day celebration on May 27, a day set aside by the United Nations to commemorate the Day Worldwide.

According to him, it is pertinent for parents to use this period of schools closure, due to COVID-19 pandemic, to teach their children morals, domestic and menial tasks.

Ezekwueme also pleaded with governments at all levels to formulate policies and programmes that would make it possible for our children to be sound in morals, character and academics.

He said: “It is of prime importance to note that our children are potential and invaluable hope for the future.

“They are invaluable catalyst for sustenance, continuity and transformation of our society and nation.

“Governments, parents, teachers and guardians should appropriately inculcate hard work, honesty, patriotism, integrity and selflessness in the children to make our society better.’’

Ezekwueme also urged state governments to adopt e-learning and radio-learning programmes to keep children academically busy for at least two hours daily, as they obey the stay-at-home directive. (NAN)

– May 27, 2020 @ 15:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)