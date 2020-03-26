THE UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is launching a global education coalition to support students worldwide affected by the COVID-19, the UN agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The education coalition, aimed to help countries scale up their best distance-learning practices, brings together a batch of UN agencies and companies like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and KPMG, according to the statement.

More than 1.5 billion learners in 165 countries and regions, or 87 per cent of the world’s student population, are affected by school closures due to COVID-19, the Paris-based body said.

“Never before have we witnessed educational disruption on such a scale,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

“Partnership is the only way forward.’’

“We must speed up the ways we share experience, and help the most vulnerable, whether or not they have internet access,” said Angelina Jolie, UN High Commission for Refugees Special Envoy, who partnered with UNESCO in the establishment of the coalition.

