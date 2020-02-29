Zamfara government has canceled the trip of 20 of its youth who were earlier screened to travel to China for studies under the state government’s sponsorship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Gov Bello Matawalle had secured admission for 200 indigent students to study various science and technology-related courses.

They were slated to study in India, Sudan, Cyprus, China, among others.

The state’s Scholarship Board had screened many of the successful candidates, some of whom had left Nigeria for the countries where they would study.

With the recent outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, however, the students, who were being processed to study in China, were asked to “hold on”.

Malam Lukman Majidadi, the Special Adviser to Gov Matawalle on Scholarship Matters, who confirmed the development to NAN, said that the measure was “for the safety of lives of our young men and women”.

“For the safety of the students and other Nigerians, we decided to cancel the China trip of these 20 youths whose admissions were supposed to be in China.

“We are currently working on the possibility of securing admissions for the affected persons in safer countries.

“We have also informed the affected students not to panic since the governor has given them the opportunity; it is an order and we are bound to send them to school,” Lukman assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the students are expected to study courses like medicine, radiology, computer technology, architecture, among others. (NAN)

– Feb. 29, 2020 @ 16:19 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)