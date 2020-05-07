CONSTANCE Abana, zonal director, Education, Post Primary School Service Commission, PPSSC, Aguata Zone, has extolled Government for precautionary measures to prevent spread of Coronavirus, ahead of the resumption of schools.

Abana made the commendation, while being interviewed by newsmen in her office at PPSSCs Zonal Office, Aguata.

Prof. Kate Omenugha, director applauded government and commissioner for Basic Education, for being proactive and steadfast in fighting COVID-19 pandemic ahead of resumption of schools.

“The directives given by Basic Education commission are measures that will be beneficial to us in the long run. That’s why we are following them carefully.

“All officers and teachers have been directed to wear face masks before coming into the school compound.

“However, anybody who fails to comply with the directive will not be allowed to enter any office or school premises.’’

She explained that they had provided buckets with taps, liquid soap, hand sanitisers as well as containers to collect water used when people wash their hands.

Abana said they were also mandated to effect thorough clean up of the schools as well as disinfect the school environment.

She said that the seats and lockers should also be spaced, depending on the dimension of classrooms, so that the students would observe social distancing when they eventually resume.

Abana said in addition to the COVID-19 preventive measures, Prof. Omenugha, had earlier said that the online teaching software sent by the federal ministry of education was supposed to be free.

The commissioner cautioned private schools against charging fees for the children to be given access to the online teaching software.

Victor Ezeolisa, a teacher from Community Secondary School, Ezinifite Aguata observed that the virus could have spread widely but for preventive measures by Anambra government.

Christiana Okeke of Union Secondary School, Owerri-Ezukala, said teachers in their schools were complying with government directives.

Florence Ilo of Progressive Secondary School, Umunya, Oyi LGA, hailed the on air school broadcast, saying it had shown the government had the children at heart.

– May 7, 2020 @ 12:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)