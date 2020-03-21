The Kebbi State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state for the safety of their pupils and students.

It said that this was due to the detection of people who had contacted the coronavirus in parts of the country.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta- Aleiro, confirmed this development on Saturday.

He spoke shortly after an emergency meeting with the proprietors of private schools, Association of All Secondary Schools’ Principals and other stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi.

Aleiro said that the primary schools pupils in the state would not resume on Monday.

He also said that all the students in the boarding schools would be allowed to stay in their hostels until Monday, March 23 when their schools would be closed.

“We are all aware of the pandemic of COVID-19 popularly known as coronavirus which started in China. For this reason, our governors had met in Abuja and agreed to close all our schools.

“For this reason, teachers association, heads of MDAs, principals’ association are here; and from today, we have closed all schools.

“Primary schools’ closure had taken effect from today while boarding schools will be closed on Monday, March 23,” he said.

He said that the schools were expected to complete their normal programmes on April 9 as they had started going through revisions of topics taught and were preparing for their examinations.

“We shall announce the time they will resume, especially, after we must have won the war against the virus.

“We are just appealing to the parents and the guardians to allow their children to be reading their books at home because anytime they resume, they will start their examinations immediately,” the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Acting Executive Secretary of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hajia Asmau Alkali attended the meeting.

Also, the leaders of the NUT in the state, the leaders of private schools and the association of principals were also in attendance. (NAN)

