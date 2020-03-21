Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered closure of all schools in the state till after Easter celebration.

Makinde gave the order on Friday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting of the State Task Force on COVID-19, held at the government house, Agodi in Ibadan.

He also suspended the ongoing state workers verification exercise and the free medical mission indefinitely.

The governor, however, advised religious centres against holding activities that would bring more than 50 persons in the same place.

He said the measure taken was to avoid the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus disease currently spreading globally.

He said emergency operation centres would be activated within 72 hours, while diagnostic centre would be set up within 72 hours.

He further announced that the Maternity and Health Centre at Olowo area in Ibadan should be redesignated as the State Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The governor said that there was no confirmed case of the disease in the state, saying that test result of a case of an individual who just returned from the UK and was observing the protocol of self-isolation had been proved negative.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the wellbeing of every resident of the state.

He assured the people of the state that his administration was doing everything in his power and working with the agencies of the Federal Government, to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus. (NAN)

– Mar. 21, 2020 @ 7:05 GMT |

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)