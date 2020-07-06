SOME private schools teachers in Kaduna State sacked due to the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown, on Monday pleaded with the state government for employment.

The teachers, who made the plea in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said that they possessed the prerequisite qualifications for the job.

Mrs Amina Ladan, one of such teacher’s resident at Ungwan Rimi, said that as a mother of four, her only source of livelihood had been cut off in the last two months.

“The management of the school where I taught made it clear to us why no fewer than six of us had to be sacked.

“It has not been pretty funny seeing your counterparts in the public schools earning their monthly salaries in spite of the lockdown.”

Ladan urged the state government through the Ministry of Education, to work out a modality where disengaged private school teachers could be absorbed, adding that most of them were qualified.

Malam Ibrahim Mai’iko, who also worked with a private school in Ungwan Rimi, said that some of the disengaged teachers had collectively and individually petitioned the state chapters of the National Union of Private School Teachers and the NUT, on their plight.

He noted, however, that they were yet to receive any positive response from the unions.

“The harsh economic situation in the country is not new to everyone especially for parents, who have bills and family needs to cater to.

“It is our hope that our case will be addressed as soon as possible, so that life can be a lot easier for us,” he said.

Mrs Maureen David, a resident of Barnawa, who was also relieved of her job in a private school where she taught for 12 years, lamented that she received no entitlement nor pension since she was sacked in April.

“You can imagine how unfortunate it is for one to be verbally sacked without any form of entitlement, after having put in 12 years of hard work in a private school.

“I hold an NCE and Masters Degree in Mathematics, but will have to start job-hunting all over again,” she noted.

NAN

– Jul. 6, 2020 @ 16:39 GMT |

