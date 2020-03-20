Following the increase of identified cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the University of Lagos Management, at a meeting held with the Provost and Deans Committee on Thursday, March 19, resolved to close the University.

Subsequently, Senate at an emergency meeting held today, Friday, March 20, approved the resolution in accordance with the order issued by the Federal Government, Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission that all schools nationwide should be closed for the period of one month effective from Monday, March 23, as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

In view of the above, the management hereby directs that latest by 4:00p.m. on Saturday, March 21, all students should vacate the hostels and return home. Resumption date is subject to review as developments unfold.

Members of the University community are enjoined to follow precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Management wished everyone safety and good health during this period. DSA.

