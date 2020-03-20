THE National Universities Commission, NUC, has announced the closure of all universities in the country starting from Monday, March 23. Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, deputy executive secretary (academics), NUC, said that vice-chancellors should ensure immediate compliance with the directive.

“I write at the behest of the executive secretary to inform vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities that as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the country, approval has been granted for the closure of all schools for a period of one month, commencing from Monday, March 23, 2020.

“Consequently, all universities shall be closed for one month as from Monday, March 23, 2020. Vice chancellors are kindly requested to ensure immediate compliance,” it said.

– Mar. 20, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT |

