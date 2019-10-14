CATHERINE Okafor, Dean of Faculty of Law, Baze University, Abuja, says sex for grades should be seen as national scandal, which requires urgent attention of all stakeholders.

Okafor made this assertion at the BBC #SexForGrades, Documentary and Discussion, on Monday, at the Baze University in Abuja.

She called on the Federal Government to enact appropriate law to check the menace and punish the culprits with a view to cripple the power of sexual predators.

The theme of the discussion is: “Towards structural reforms and solutions to curb the menace of sexual harassment in our tertiary institutions.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that BBC Africa Eye is putting a spotlight on sexual harassment taking place in tertiary institutions both in Ghana and Lagos.

The one hour long documentary uncovers the dirty tricks of university lecturers and the transactional exchange of sexual favours for grades that they perpetuate.

According to the dean, the lecturers in the institution do not have control over the examination they set for their students and there are also watchdogs.

“The country is beginning to wake up to know that corruption can attack other segments like the educational sector.

” The constitution doesn’t talking about “girl child” we must put an end to this abuse on their fundamental rights,” she said.

The reporter, Miss Kiki Mordi went undercover to exhume this menace to the world, saying it’s everything we needed it to be.

Mordi urged students in tertiary institutions to depend on their strengths and unity to resist the evil.

She urged potential victims of sexual harassment to have the power and to also know that the society will be there for them.

Mordi encouraged female students to summon courage to report harassment to appropriate authority, saying “don’t be scared,”

For his part, Mr Daniel Bwala, Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Constitutional Matters to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo’Agege commended the BBC and the reporter for the event at tackling such issues.

According to him, the National Assembly is working on a bill to tackle the issue of sexual harrassment in the country.

“However, for the bill to be passed, it will require the support of all Senators at the National Assembly.

“We will start attacking sexual harassment from the tertiary institution level from the legal angle to protect our students against it.

“The bill also seeks to prevent and protect students from sexual harassment and to address it through the court of law.

“The bill will encourage victims of sexual harassment to report and be protected,” Bwala said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the documentary featured sexual exploitation for grades and lecturers harassing female students with pressure for sex in return for grades or admission as scandal that has gone on for decades.

NAN

-Oct 14, 2019 @18:15 GMT |

