GOV. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration is partnering with the World Bank in transforming and strengthening the Junior Secondary School system in the state.

The governor said the move was to extend the digital learning initiative in public primary schools to Junior Secondary Schools in the state.

Obaseki disclosed this on Friday in Benin at a ‘ Thank You Mega Rally’ organised by the state wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in appreciation of the governor’s performance in the education sector.

The governor said the plan was to strengthen the Junior Secondary Schools with vocational studies as well as provide laboratories and workshops to impart technical skills in the students.

“The essence is to equip students with skills that can make them self-reliant after graduation from junior secondary school,” he said.

He said his administration would not compromise on technical education as plans were on to have one technical school in each local government.

The governor thanked the teachers in the state’s public schools for their zeal in accepting new technology in teaching and learning.

He gave an assurance that his administration would go beyond providing infrastructure to ensure quality learning in order to re-enact the values of human capital which the state was known for.

Earlier, the Chairman of the union, Pius Okhueleigbe, said the rally was organised to celebrate the tremendous achievements of the Obaseki administration in the education sector.

He said the achievements included building and renovation of schools, training and retraining of teachers and improved welfare package.

“In terms of welfare of teachers, you have done well, promotion letters for 2013 to 2015 and the monetary arrears have been released and paid to teachers in the state while the final work on 2016 to 2019 promotions are presently ongoing.

“The inclusion of teachers in the N25,000 minimum wage obtainable in the state and other laudable initiative in the basic, post primary, technical and vocational education and tertiary education made us to organise a mega rally for the governor,” he said. (NAN)

– Oct. 4, 2019 @ 18:35 GMT |

