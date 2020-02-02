An NGO, I.A. Foundation on Sunday appealed to Federal and State Governments to give more priority to education through adequate funding.

The Founder of the organisation, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Adeagbo said government at all levels needed to do more in funding the education sector while making basic education free and compulsory as enshrined in the constitution.

“Education is a human right issue which does not have to be tied to an economic outcome.

“If a child does not have the basic education, you have literally denied him his human right to enjoy good economic livelihood in the future.

“This is why we are here to partner with the government to ensure kids out-of-school go back to learn, ’’ she said.

According to her, we are partnering with the Federal Government to rehabilitate street children back to school.

“The primary motive of the Foundation is to send street children back to school and to also focus on the girl-child in the Northeast.

“We are also helping children with learning difficulties get special educational needs,” Adeagbo said.

She said that the Foundation was also working with the Ogun Government and visiting some schools in that state to assist some children who could not afford to pay their school fees.

On how many children the Foundation planned to empower, the founder said the funds would determine the number of kids they intended to educate.

“It is going to be a lot of students but we need to identify the students and their needs and there will be a criteria to know if we will sponsor the kid or not.

“By the time we get donors from our sponsors both in Nigeria and the UK, then we look at the resources and the number of children that are seeking for the help

“There would be a fundraising in the UK for the purpose of getting more money to fund the street children in Nigeria,” Adeagbo said.

She said the Foundation intended to start with Lagos, Ogun and Nasarawa States, saying that if it worked well in one state, the Foundation would move to the next one.

“We will also go to the streets to interrogate children hawking and sleeping on the streets to also help them back to school,” she said. (NAN)

– Feb. 2, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

