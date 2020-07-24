THE Ogun government says it will soon appoint and inaugurate Principals-General for the four educational zones in the state.

Mrs Ronke Soyombo, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, stated this while presenting the achievements of the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) before members of Ogun Assembly Committee on Education, on Friday in Abeokuta.

Soyombo said that the decision was to further improve on the effective monitoring and administration of schools across the state.

She also called for lawmakers’ support for the smooth redistribution of teachers to achieve an appreciable teacher-students ratio.

The special adviser stated that the commission would reel out guidelines for the adoption of more community-based schools, with a view to ensuring conformity with the quality of infrastructure.

She noted that about 500 new community school teachers had been absorbed, while 109 principals and eight zonal secretaries were inducted within the period under review.

Soyombo noted that the approval for the recruitment of 1,650 teachers was ongoing alongside the appointment of four principals-general.

On the activities of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), she stated that approval had been granted for the recruitment of 1,500 teachers to fill the existing vacancies in the public primary schools in the state.

According to the special adviser, a total of 952 UBEC/SUBEB projects are ongoing in all public primary and junior secondary schools across the state. (NAN)

