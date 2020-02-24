THE Ekiti State Government on Monday announced the promotion of over 4,000 teachers in the state public primary schools.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Francisca Aladejana made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ado Ekiti.

Aladejana explained that the promotion covered all outstanding promotions of primary school teachers in the state up to 2019.

According to her, the exercise was consequent upon the approval of Governor Kayode Fayemi, with the directive that all outstanding promotion must be cleared.

Aladejana reiterated the commitment of the present administration in the state to the welfare of workers.

She said that the exercise was strictly based on merit, adding that properly written examination and oral interviews were conducted to determine the level of competence of the affected teachers.

Congratulating the promoted teachers on their promotion, Aladejana emphasized the importance of reciprocating the government’s gesture by rededicating themselves to their duties. (NAN)

– Feb. 24, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

