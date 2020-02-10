EKITI Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) says it has trained over 2, 000 teachers, education officers and local government area education officials since the inception of the present administration.

Ekiti SUBEB Chairman, Prof. Francisca Aladejana, disclosed this on Monday in her keynote address during the opening of a two-day training programme for staff of SUBEB in Ado-Ekiti.

Aladejana said one of the major goals of Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s administration was to ensure that workers were equipped with the right skills, knowledge and attitude to accomplish the vision and mission of the present administration.

She noted that the quality of the human capital of an organisation was critical to the attainment of the organisation’s goals and objectives.

Aladejana hoped that the training would broaden the knowledge of the staff in order to improve their performance and efficiency on the job.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Permanent Secretary SUBEB, Mr Olusesan Fabamise, explained that the board organised the training in order to ensure that workers were properly equipped with the right skills and attitude needed for optimal performance.

Fabamise added that the training programme was also to update the members of staff on their schedule of duties and enable them acquire new skills.

He, however, admonished participants to pay attention to the lectures and make good use of the knowledge that would be acquired from it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that subjects covered included Financical Administration as Applicable in the Public Service, the Rudiments of the Public Service and Office Practice and Office Procedure, among others.

NAN

