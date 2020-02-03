EDUCATION and Career Guidance Initiative, an NGO in Nasarawa State, has urged students in the country to embrace entrepreneurship studies in order to acquire skills to be self-reliant.

This, would also, enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

The Chairperson of the NGO, Hajiya Fatima Abbas, stated this on Monday during a guidance orientation programme at the Government Secondary School, Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme brought together Senior Secondary Schools in the SSS 1 to SSS 3.

Abbas said that acquiring entrepreneurship skills would also enable the students to be an employer of labour after graduation.

She said that the programme was aimed at enlightening and nurturing the students to develop a positive mindset toward career guidance.

She expressed the NGO’s readiness to continue to educate Secondary School Students on the choice of their careers in the interest of development.

According to her, parents should allow their children to pursue the discipline that is within their abilities in the interest of the education sector and for the overall development of the state.

The chairperson noted that most students failed to come out with good result due to the wrong career choice, hence the need for the programme.

” This programme is organised in order to educate and sensitize the students, especially SSS three students on the choice of their careers.

” As they will be moving to the next level in educational pursuit after their WAEC/ NECO examinations.

” Once a student is being sensitised well on a choice of career, it would go a long way in improving on the standard of education in the country.

“It is in view of this that I want to call on parents not to over influence the decision on their children on a discipline they want to study, ” she said.

Abbas restated her NGO’s determination to give adequate attention to the education sector considering its importance to societal development.

In a remark, the Principal of the school, Mr Jibrin Yahaya, described the programme as timely and called for its sustenance.

Yahaya, represented by the School Head of Department (HOD) of Science, Mr Adokwe Alex, said that the awareness programme would help the students in choosing their careers.

NAN

Feb. 3, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT

