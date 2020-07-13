Eze lauds Prof. Okodudu’s appointment as Ag. Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT

A former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has expressed delight over the appointment of Prof. Stephen Okodudu, a seasoned administrator with proven competence in public service, as Ag. Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt.

In a statement made available to media houses, Eze expressed an innermost felicitation on his appointment, describing him as an academic thoroughbred with a whopping mastery in strategic managerial skills necessary for the efficient running of the institution for better output.

“I am delighted to felicitate with you my brother and friend Prof. Stephen Okodudu, on your appointment, having risen through the ranks to the zenith of your illustrious career as Vice Chancellor (Ag.) of one of Nigeria’s leading higher institutions, the University of Port Harcourt”.

Extolling the qualities of the seasoned academician, Eze noted that Okodudu has remained incontrovertibly constant like the “Northern Star” in his life pursuits and professional endeavours, stressing that his tenacity of purpose, remarkable commitment, excellent performance and exhibition of high-level professionalism will, no doubt, bring about a paradigm shift in the University of Port Harcourt and reposition the institution for optimum performance with timely results.

“You have so much task ahead and I am confident that the wealth of experience you have amassed over the years in academics and administration will help tremendously in the timely repositioning of the university and I am proud to be identified with you.

Eze stressed that his appointment though in acting capacity means that within six months he will oversee the process leading to the emergence of a substantive Vice Chancellor.

He counselled the new Vice-Chancellor to do his best to:

Ensure compliance with the relevant laws in the discharge of his duty. Ensure that all cases of victimization of staff and students by the past administration of the University are corrected.

Should try to restore the good image of the community through fairness and respect of staff and students rights. Should promote good relations with the neighboring communities. And finally should remember to make the Visitor and President proud.

Congratulating the new acting VC, Eze appealed to staff and students of the university to accord Prof. Okodudu all necessary support needed to achieve success and prayed God to direct and grant him divine competence to break new grounds and lead the institution to higher heights.

In conclusion, Eze commended both the Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu for making a great and wise choice in the appointment of Prof Stephen Okodudu in this capacity and ensured them and all other forces that made this appointment possible that the new VC will make each one of them proud.

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 17:39 GMT |

