GOV. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Monday approved the appointment of Prof. Victor Adeoluwa as the Provost of College of Education, Ikere- Ekiti.

A statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Monday by Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said Adeoluwa, a professor of Education, and was former Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Development), Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

Adeoluwa had earlier lectured at the College of Education, Ikere, before joining the services of Ekiti State University.

The appointment of the new Provost takes immediate effect.

He is to replace the Acting Provost of the institution, Dr Victor Kehinde.

NAN reports that Kehinde has been presiding over the institution in acting capacity since the removal of his predecessor, Prof. Moji Oyarekua.

NAN also reports that Oyarekua was appointed shortly after former Gov. Ayodele Fayose assumed office in 2014.

NAN

– Sept. 9, 2019 @ 19:50 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)