THE Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Prof. Edward Olorunsola Olanipekun, as the new Vice Chancellor of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

Olanipekun, a professor of Chemistry is former Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies of the University.

A statement by Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that the appointment “takes immediate effect”.

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT |

