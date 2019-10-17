THE wife of Ekiti Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi has advised students to spend less time on social media and invest more on self development activities such as quiz and debate.

She gave the advice on Thursday at the inauguration of a town hall project and three blocks of classrooms at Ipoti High School, Ipoti-Ekiti, Ijero Local Government area of Ekiti.

Fayemi stressed the need for the students to shun and spend less time on social media and face their studies squarely for the great task ahead of them in future.

The wife of the governor also called on traditional rulers to ensure that Genital Mutilation among girl child becomes a thing of the past in the state.

While lamenting on the alarming rate of rape cases in the state, she urged traditional rulers not to cover rape offenders in their communities but to expose them and hand them over to the law enforcement agents.

Fayemi also used the opportunity to call on the Ekiti State Community and Social Development Agency, (EKCSDA to embark on projects that would be useful and of benefit to rural communities.

Earlier, the Board Chairman, EKCSDA, Dr Yemi Alatise urged the community to utilise and maintain the projects, saying that he noticed that some communities abandoned their projects immediately after inauguration.

He added that such community would not benefit again from the other projects from the agency.

Dr. Alatise commented Gov. Kayode Fayemi for supporting EKSDCA, saying that the agency had not functioned for the past four years. (NAN)

