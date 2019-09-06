THE Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has called on education managers to work toward promoting quality so as to enhance the strength of manpower available to meet national goals.

Aliyu made the call on Thursday in Abuja, when the management of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, paid her a congratulatory visit.

She urged the institution to sustain the quality it was was known for, adding that the requisite knowledge derived from the Nasarawa State University had prepared her for higher responsibilities.

“I remain grateful to Nasarawa State University because the institution gave me the requisite knowledge to move on from where I was, to this position.

“The University has accommodated those of us from the catchment areas and we have benefited enormously. It is time to give back to the University both in kind and cash. I will continue to support the school in every way possible.”

Earlier, Mohammed had described Aliyu’s appointment as “well deserved”, adding that the university was one of the fastest growing institution in Nigeria in terms of manpower development.

He recalled that the minister had obtained a Masters Degree from the institution and was currently undergoing a doctorate degree programme in security and strategic studies in the university.

Mohammed said that the institution was in dire need of critical manpower, especially in medicine and engineering, adding that a stakeholders meeting would soon be convened to seek solutions to critical concerns.

The Vice Chancellor acknowledged the minister’s support toward making the school a model, and urged her to use the position to mobilise her colleagues to further strengthen the university.

NAN

– Sept. 6, 2019 @:27 GMT |

