The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has described Federal Government Colleges (FEDCOL) as avenue to showcase the collective talent of the Nigerian youth rather than recognition of only the winners.

Nwajiuba said this on Friday at the closing ceremony of the 15th edition of FEDCOL, Port Harcourt, adding that sports competitions usually filled people with enthusiasm, which was a vital change in the cycle of routines.

“It inspires both the participants and the spectators. They build the physical stamina and teach us to take victory and defeat in our stride.

“Very important lessons of life are woven into these competitions. Winners only emerge because others dare to stand up and lose and a loser provides a winner, a scale to measure his or her success,” he said.

According to the minister, the place of sports in the overall growth and development of individuals, colleges, organisations and nations globally is enormous.

He said that sports could also be a good tool for national integration, image-making and an avenue for revenue generation as seen in other developed nations.

“FEDCOL games this year might have afforded you an opportunity of meeting people, so you must therefore, endeavor to keep good relationship with other people now and in the future,” he said.

The minister recognised the role of the organised private sector in sports development and the need for Public Private Partnership to synergise, encourage and drive investments.

He urged investors to efficiently invest and support sports and education development in Nigeria.

He commended the people and government of Rivers for their support and hospitality and ensuring adequate security throughout the period of the event. (NAN)

Feb. 1, 2020 @ 10:59 GMT

