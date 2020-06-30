THE Ministry of Education Technical inspection team has approved the temporary site for the establishment of a new Federal College of Education, Jama’are, in Bauchi state.

Mr Joel Ojo, Director, Tertiary Education of the ministry gave the certification during inspection of the proposed site of the college in Jama’are Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Ojo said that work to provide structure in the school would commence soon, just as the delegation expressed satisfaction when they inspected facilities at the temporary campus.

“The facilities on the ground are okay; the site is good. Our duty is to inspect and report to our principal”, he said, assuring that the newly established Federal College of Education, Jama’are would take off soon.

Mr Sani Gidado, Chairman Jama’are Development Forum, who responded on behalf of Jama’are emirate, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for siting the college in the area.

Gidado said that the establishment of the institution in Jama’are would lead to socio-economic development in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the technical inspection team for the establishment of new institution comprises of senior staff of Federal Ministry of Education and National Commission of the Colleges of Education.

