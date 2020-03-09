THE Federal Government College (FGC), Daura has commended the Federal Government for approving and executing some capital projects that have improved the teaching and learning environment in the institution.

Alhaji Tukur Koko, its Principal, who gave the commendation in Daura, said the projects, executed through the Federal Ministry of Education, included the completion of an abandoned multipurpose hall.

He spoke during the Congress Meeting and election of a new executive council for the school’s chapter of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

According to him, the projects also include the construction of conveniences for both male and female students, procurement of a 200KVA generator, as well as the renovation of overhead tank and water reticulation.

The PTA chairman, Malam Mas’udu Danjuma, in his remarks, appreciated the efforts of the members of staff of the college for ensuring the improved standard of education in the institution.

On how the association had fared, he said he was delighted to have overcome some financial challenges during his tenure.

According to him, some of the achievements included the payment of some “PTA teachers”, purchase of plastic chairs for staff, roofing of a mosque in the girls’ hostel, and donation of funds.

“The PTA also provided tables and chairs for 300 students, to ease participation in night preps,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Alhaji Sade Gambo was elected as the new PTA Chairman, with Adamu Adamu emerging as the Vice Chairman, while Usman Dauda became the Treasurer and Sani Haruna the PRO. (NAN)

