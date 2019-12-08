CLASS of 89 of the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Yola, have passed a vote of confidence on Mrs Ngozi Saromi, and her team to continue to stir the affairs of the old girls for another two years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the class exercised this franchise at the end of its 30th Anniversary celebrations and Reunion with the theme: “Greater Together’’, in Abuja.

Saromi voluntarily accepted to take on the mantle of leadership after much pressure from her classmates, who said she had performed creditably well, to continue without elections.

“I am humbled by the confidence my classmates, the Class of 89, have in me that they want me to continue as their president. I know is a daunting task, but I must say it is worth doing.

“It is not easy presiding over your mates that all come from different backgrounds, tribes, religion and culture; it is a lot to contend with.

“It is indeed humbling to be a leader because in the course of leading this class, I learnt a lot of things and so now I am determined not to take anything for granted.

“I have learned how to be patient; I have learned diplomacy and negotiations. These are skills I have acquired in the last two years and so will apply them in carrying out this assignment for the second time,’’ she said.

Saromi, however, promised to be true to herself and continue doing what brought her to the position; and that is bringing together and uniting her classmates to achieve greater things together.

“I will identify some of us who are a bit more influential than others, and see how we can harness the resources that we have, to pull up those who are at a disadvantage.

“Sometime, we have people among us who have a complex because they do not fit into a particular class in the society. So, going forward, I will make sure that we bridge that gap and go back to the days when we were in Yola; those days that we love for the sake of loving.

The FGGC Yola Class of 89 president, projected how the association will look like in the next five years.

“In the next five years, I want to see the widows more empowered and contributing too to those who have challenges.

“I want to see a stronger and more united class of 1989 set, and also to see our love blossom as we continue to aim to be greater together,” she added.

Speaking with NAN, a visibly excited National President of FGGC Yola Old Girls Association, Ms Aisha Mohammed-Hassan, who is also a member of Class of 89, could not contain her happiness over the reunion and the anniversary celebrations.

Mohammed-Hassan said it was “a mixed feeling having to celebrate 30 years after secondary school and meeting many of your classmates for the first time after such a long period’’.

She said such feeling could not be easily expressed seeing that many that they started with had either died or could not be accounted for.

She, however, promised to ensure that those that were left continued to forge a bond and shared love in spite of life’s many challenges; as well as ensure that she united not just her set, but the association as a whole.

“Once there is a so much love, there will be no problem in a society or organisation; and I have so much love to share.

“The support I have always enjoyed, and the love I have for my sisters that made me to emerge as president general of this association, is the same love I will give and even more,’’ Mohammed-Hassan added.

NAN reports that part of activities to mark the event was the presentation of love gifts (cash support) to sisters with challenges; and lighting of candles at a deceased sisters’ stand in honour of their memories.

