THE 1989 graduates of the Federal Government Girls’ College, Yola, have urged the Federal Government to initiate policies that would foster a spirit of oneness and unity among Nigerian children.

Mrs. Ngozi Saromi, President of the association, made the call in Abuja on Saturday, at the 30th anniversary reunion of the class.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the theme for the 2019 gathering was “Greater Together”.

Saromi challenged unity schools in Nigeria to inculcate the spirit of leadership and self-discipline in the students.

“This could be done through encouraging students to participate in the management of classrooms, boarding houses, cultural and social activities, and the development of individual talents in sports.

She said that the primary aim of the schools was to integrate and groom the students as leaders of the future, for both the public and private sectors.

The president of the association said that unity schools had been a huge success that should be built upon, and regretted that most school structures were in dire need of rehabilitation.

“The schools are crucial to Nigeria’s stability and must be given the needed support to perform that role,” he said.

She called on the government and other relevant agencies to put measures in place to ensure that the role was actively and effectively played in the future of the country.

Speaking on the anniversary, she said; “We have always given back to our alma mater; we have been doing this all the time and it is a continuous process.”

Dr Adesuwa Ogli, President, Women Optometrists in Nigeria (WIN), who is also a member of the class of 89, urged the government to focus more on reforming the education sector.

She said that with quality teaching in unity schools, national unity could come back to the country.

Ogli said: “We must restore the glory of the schools so that future generations will enjoy what we enjoyed,” she said.

Mrs. Nyisom Dore, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief in the News Agency of Nigeria, who also spoke at the occasion, said that the school had played a huge role in moulding them to become role models.

Dore challenged her class mates to give something back to the society and the school that had given them so much.

Some of the activities at the 30th anniversary included a medical outreach, social night, an Annual General meeting, presentation of awards, among others.

