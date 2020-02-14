Fire razes DELSU postgraduate hostel

THE postgraduate hostel of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, was razed by fire in the early hours of Friday.

Mr. Eddy Agbure, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Warri.

Agbure said that the incident happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

He said no life was lost and the preliminary investigation had begun to ascertain the actual cause of the inferno.

“It was a colossal loss, but I am happy that no life was lost in the incidence. Preliminary investigation has commenced ascertaining the actual cause,” Agbure said.

An eyewitness said that the fire destroyed the first and second floors of the two-story building before the arrival of firefighters.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Andy Egwuyenga, accompanied by some management staff, had visited the scene and sympathised with the students.

‘It is very unfortunate that fire started here and we incurred a lot of damage.

“But, even in this situation, we thank God for His mercy that there is no fatal casualty or reported the death.

“The only two or three students that had slight bruises were quickly treated,” VC said. (NAN)

– Feb. 14, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)