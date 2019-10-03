THE Junior Achievement Nigeria’s, JAN, annual flagship event, National Company of the Year Competition, NCOY, will be taking place Thursday, 3rd October 2019. With the theme “Activating Disruptors”, this annual event brings the JA Company Program winners of our Regional Competitions together to compete for the National Company of the Year Award sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

The winners will represent Nigeria against fellow JA Africa companies for the title of 2019 JA Africa Company of the Year set to hold in Ghana.

At NCOY, JA student companies present the results of their enterprise before a panel of independent judges. Participants must present the business achievements as a whole and each team member’s contribution.

For a team to win this award, it is not sufficient just to run a financially successful JA company or create an exciting product/service. They must also demonstrate an understanding of why the company performed as it did. Judges also look for evidence of innovation in all aspects of a company’s operations. Students also present an Annual Report and host a Trade booth display.

The competition will be judged by Awuneba Ajumogobia, Non-Executive Director, UACN Property Development Company; Eloho Gihan-Mbelu, CEO, Endeavor Nigeria; Kehinde Olateru, CEO, Crenet TechLabs; Ibukun Akinola, Co-founder, Piggyvest.

According to JAN’s Executive Director, Mrs. Simi Nwogugu; “The National Company of the Year Competition 2019 is an opportunity for us to showcase the depth of potential that lies within these young minds and Junior Achievement Nigeria’s role in grooming the next generation of leading entrepreneurs.

“We thank First Bank of Nigeria Limited for sponsoring the NCOY competition for three consecutive years, a partnership we are pleased to reckon with, whilst contributing to the continued growth and development of the country. This is a call-to-action for corporate stakeholders, teachers, youths, entrepreneurs and all who support the cause of empowering youths to becoming not just leaders, but conscientious leaders leading a vibrant economy.”

Expressing her delight on FirstBank’s support and participation in the activities of Junior Achievement Nigeria, especially its National Company of the Year, NCOY, the Group Head, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake Ani- Mumuney, said: ”We are pleased to identify with JA Nigeria, especially on its giant strides at encouraging entrepreneurship amongst secondary school students in the country. With innovation and invention being essential at promoting opportunities for growth and development in the fast-changing world, the NCOY remains a platform to strengthen the intellectual development of young people in the society.”

