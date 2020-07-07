AN NGO, Igala Education Foundation (IEF), has donated N13 million to 26 First Class graduates of Igala extraction from various higher institutions across Nigeria.

Speaking at the Cheques’ presentation ceremony on Tuesday in Lokoja, the Kogi Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, congratulated the awardees for being lucky to be recognised for the gesture.

Onoja, who influenced the donation in collaboration with his friends and associates, said the donation would go a long way to support the graduating awardees.

He extolled the founder of the foundation, late Prof. Francis Idachaba, for initiating the scholarship programme in year 2000, saying it was a right choice that had been yielding tangible results since then.

”In life, you need to sow seed to reap harvest that generations will benefit from.

“I urge us all to continue to sow good seed, because nature have a way of paying us back; there is power in seed sowing,” Onoja said.

The deputy governor, who is also a member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the foundation, commended the awardees for their commitment to have graduated with First class, saying it was not easy.

”When you see such people with First Class Degree, we need to encourage them so that others coming behind can also be encouraged to try their best.

”I want to believe that some of you will be global players in your different fields. I encourage you to pursue your dreams,” he advised.

Onoja urged the awardees not look at the amount, but to utilise it wisely and make the foundation and people of Igala Kingdom proud.

He promised, on behalf of all the donors, to continue to improve on the scholarship so that more people would benefit and build a good legacy.

”Congratulations once again on behalf of his Excellency, Gov. Yahaya Bello, who is also a donor.

“The exercise is a proof of unity across the different tribes of Kogi,” Onoja said.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the foundation, Prof. Joseph Omada, said that the group had over the years been given scholarship to best students at basic, secondary and tertiary levels.

Omada said the scholarship, which used to be N70, 000 per awardee, was raised to N500, 000 by the deputy governor during the Igala Education Summit held in 2019.

He, therefore, commended the deputy governor for fulfilling his promise and for influencing other donors to ensure that the needed fund was raised for the scholarship.

”This is not politics; it is encouraging the students of Igala to be serious with their academics and come out with good grades,” he said.

Also, Mr Wemi Jones, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, lauded the foundation for the gesture, saying it worth emulation.

Jones urged the awardees to utilise the opportunity and be a good ambassador of the Igala Kingdom and the state at large.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Mr Dominic Iko-Ojo, thanked the foundation, the deputy governor and all other donors for encouraging and motivating them through the scholarship.

NAN

– Jul. 7, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

