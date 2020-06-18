GLOBAL Peace Foundation(GPF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has trained about 40 women on financial literacy, business development and value addition, in Kannikon Chiefdom, Jema’a Local Government (LGA), Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the women were also supported with a seed capital of N10, 000 each to venture into various small scale businesses.

GPF Country Director, Rev. John Hayab, said during the training on Thursday that it was aimed at promoting peaceful co-existence between Christian and Muslim faithful through economic engagement.

“The essence of it is that we are promoting peace through economic empowerment. We are hoping it would have multiple impacts.

“Findings have shown that you can easily unite people economically. When you go to the market people don’t fight, they are busy buying and selling,” he said

Hayab said that the foundation was founded on the premise that all human beings were members of “One family under God’ hence, the need to love one another.

“We have had two years of active engagement in this community building peace and we can see now that there is understanding and calm.

“One lesson we learnt was that people are not together sometimes because there is nothing that binds them, and one thing that brings people together is economic engagement.

“Our findings have shown that they do not need much money to start businesses like frying of bean cake, selling of groundnut, yams and the rest,” he said.

Hayab said the foundation would study the successes of the Kannikon pilot project in empowering women and replicate it in other communities.

In his remarks, GPF Northern Coordinator, Sheikh Haliru Maraya, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the meagre resources given them to achieve the objective of the training.

Maraya said that the beneficiaries were selected across all religious and ethnic groups in the community.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Kannikon Chiefdom, Tum Nikyob, Tanko Tete, urged the women not to despise the little resources given them but work to multiply it, noting that big things always start small.

Tete commended the foundation for its efforts towards peace building in his domain and environs.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with NAN thanked the foundation for deeming it fit to equip them with the requisite knowledge, skills and funds to start and grow their businesses.

They called on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to follow in the footsteps of the Global Peace Foundation and support the downtrodden.

GPF is an international NGO that engages in innovative value-based approach to peacebuilding. (NAN)

– Jun. 18, 2020 @ 15:15 GMT

