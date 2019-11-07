By Anayo Ezugwu

WINNERS have emerged for the 2019 Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture National Art Competition for Nigerian Secondary Schools. Francis Isa Nanribet of Redeemed Peoples Academy, Jos, Plateau State, who emerged the overall winner in the senior category, thanked the organizers of the competition for honouring his work.

While Elue Ezinne Ebube of Lawrence Prestine Academy, Asaba, Delta State came second and Ibenwanwo Anthony of UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary School, Edo State came third.

For the junior category, Ogbomo Esosa Gift of UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary School, Edo State was the overall winner and Iribhogbe Omuua Oshorhiamene of UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary School, Edo State came second, while Oreolu David Olopete of Holy Breed Secondary School, Okpella, Edo State came third.

The national art competition for Nigerian secondary schools is designed to use art to achieve patriotism about Nigeria from early stages of youth development and create early awareness on social matters and values in Nigeria. Nanribet told Realnews that the title of his art work was ‘Smart Agriculture and that it was designed to promote agriculture among young people.

“I was among the finalists last year, but I came seventh and after that I was determined to win it this year. Now I have achieved my desire. I’m happy to emerge the winner this year. My art was on smart agriculture and I was inspired by the way young people are leaving my community in Jos to the cities. And I said if government can create smart agriculture whereby young people can apply modern technology, they will stop leaving the villages,” he said.

Speaking at the 14th edition of the competition in Lagos on Wednesday, November 6, Jeff Ewing, chairman and managing director, Chevron Nigeria Limited, noted that the award demonstrates Chevron’s commitment to youth development. He said that Chevron had consistently demonstrated its commitment through various social investments, ranging from education, health, to economic empowerment.

Ewing, who was represented by Debo Lukanmbi, commercial advisor, Chevron Corporation, said the National Art Competition was aimed at promoting and fostering creativity in the Nigerian children by spurring their interests in creative art and equipping them for the workplace and the future. “For us, the art competition is an enduring investment in education that enables students to think outside the box, move beyond boundaries and seek different ways to proffer solutions. It is also, an investment that is aimed at improving the lives of our young stars.

“That is why we reward our champions with a full scholarship package to encourage them to keep excelling in their chosen academic field. We believe this is one way to ensure a better society. Art is a delightful means of self-expression; it is a window into the human mind. It grants us access to abstract expressions of human thoughts impressed upon canvas and various forms of art.

“Art helps in mental, physical and creative language development of children. This points to the fact that the more we motivate these young ones to recreate their beautiful and thought-provoking imaginations in a visible form, the more they grow to become problem solvers for our society because problem-solving requires creative thinking. So, the next time you come across a child artist, pat such one on the back and say well-done, Bravo! By doing so, you are encouraging his/her ability to create a more beautiful world.

“A knowledge economy is a winning economy; every nation needs creative minds to continually move forward and break boundaries. It is in this regard that this year’s edition of The National Art Competition was themed “Advancing Nigeria Through Technology” to stimulate the creative and problem-solving goldmine in our Nigerian kid-artists. For our nation to move forward, we need the minds of our kids to be stretched to the point where they begin to undertake challenges as champs. This will lead to a better Nigeria.

“We are encouraged by the strides that past winners of this competition are making in their respective endeavours. This competition has helped some of the past winners believe more in their artistic capability. We believe that very soon and in no distant future, we will be invited to participate at major art exhibitions by participants from this competition; we look forward to that,” he said.

Musa Lawan, group general manager, NAPIMS, said the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture is focused on unlocking the potential of Nigerian youths and fostering creativity. He said through the creativity involved in this project, they have been able to promote patriotism for Nigeria in every child from an early stage.

“Consistently, we have demonstrated our commitment to promoting and advancing quality education in Nigeria. Also, the education support strategy has been significant to enhancing access to education for all Nigerians. This project has contributed to an increase in participation in fine art amongst our children and a rising interest of the public to art appreciation. I urge us to continue to nurture and sustain this partnership.

“To our winners of this year’s edition of the National Art Competition, the time has come to celebrate your success. I congratulate you all for showcasing that our country, Nigeria can be advanced through technology through your various works. I have faith in you that you will continually to excel in the field of art,” he said.

Nov. 7, 2019

