GOV. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has restated his administration’s commitment to make quality education accessible.

Ganduje gave th the assurance on Wednesday in kano while addressing party supporters after two weeks absence on a national assignment outside the country.

He promised to uplift the standard of education and girl-child education in the state.‎

‎The governor also promised to return all out-of-school ‎children to school in order to save their future.

“We are also going to provide free education to physically challenged persons and their children as well as train them on various skills for them to be gainfully employed.

‎He stressed that the state government had declared free education in basic and senior secondary school levels as parts of effort to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state. ‎

‎The governor added that the state government had integrated Almajiri schools into the mainstream curriculum-based education in the state.‎

He said that the new initiative would checkmate the menace of street begging among almajiris because more measures would be put in place for compliance.

The governor also promised to carry everybody along, irrespective of his/her religious,ethnic ‎or party inclination in order to move the state forward.

Ganduje described his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the state as “another round of victory” for electorate in Kano.‎‎

He said that his administration would continue with developmental policies and projects, as started in his first tenure in office.‎

He thanked the good people of the state for giving him the another mandate to rule over the affairs of the state.‎

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that thousands of Kano residents on Wednesday, came out on major roads to welcome Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje from Abuja.

The residents and supporters took over the streets of Kano chanting victory songs, celebrating Ganduje’s victory at the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal a week ago.

The governor travelled to South Africa with President Muhammadu Buhari on the day the tribunal upheld the election of Gov. Ganduje and dismissed the petition of the PDP and its governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf for lack of merit.

NAN

-Oct 10, 2019 @08:15 GMT |

